This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Straight No Chaser

The 10 members of Straight No Chaser (who take their name from Thelonious Monk’s jazz tune of the same name) celebrate two decades of pitch-perfect a cappella success as they bring their “I’ll Have Another … 20th Anniversary World Tour” to The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall at 8 p.m. Saturday. For tickets ($43.50-$75), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘Macbeth’

Shakespeare’s First Folio tour may have departed UNLV, but one of the plays first published in that 1623 volume — “Macbeth,” the Bard’s dark tale of ambition, treachery and murder — arrives at UNLV’s Black Box Theatre for three weekends of double, double, toil and trouble. “Macbeth” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and 27-29 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 22, 23 and 30; for tickets ($16.50), call 702-895-2787 or visit www.unlv.edu/nct.

SampleDance

Las Vegas’ newest contemporary dance troupe, SampleDance, steps out with 16 professional dancers and two live musicians to perform 10 pieces influenced by ballet and jazz. Performances will be at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theatre. Tickets ($10-$25) are available online at www.sampledance.com.

‘Chad Diety’

The larger-than-life world of professional wrestling — winners and losers — inspires “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Diety,” which kicks off Cockroach Theatre’s 2016-17 season at Art Square Theatre, 1025 S. First St. Kristoffer Diaz’s award-winning satire on American culture, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, continues at 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Tickets are $16 to $20; visit www.cockroachtheatre.com for more information.

Megan Hilty and Seth Rudetsky

Two Broadway babies visit The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz for songs and stories of the Great White Way, past and present: Tony nominee Megan Hilty (TV’s “Smash,” “The Good Wife”) and SiriusXM Radio’s Seth Rudetsky, host of “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway.” They’ll team up at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; for tickets ($49-$89), call 702-749-2000 or visit www.thesmithcenter.com.