Gilcrease Orchard offers Las Vegans authentic pumpkin picking experience

For autumn revelers who are still in need of a gourd to carve, one location in the valley offers an authentic pumpkin-picking experience.

Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way, opened its 2016 pumpkin patch on Sept. 24 to supply gourd-hoarding Las Vegans with fresh pumpkins for cooking and carving.

Plenty of pumpkin patches throughout the valley have offered rides and carnival games on street corners.

But Gilcrease Orchard actually grows pumpkins for visitors to pick.

Patrons can also pick fresh apples, sweet potatoes, zucchinis and leafy greens.

A small hay maze is set up near the pumpkin patch for children and students on field trips. Families can also enjoy observing chickens and roosters in the chicken coop, a small beehive and the tractor that transports visitors around the orchard.

The concession stand offers apple cider, apple cider donuts, caramel apples and kettle corn.

Mark Reuben, Director at Gilcrease Orchard warns that fruits and vegetables will run out closer to the end of October. “Usually it’s the second and third week in October on the weekends that are typically our busiest days.”

Families seeking pumpkins to carve for Halloween night are encouraged to go sooner rather than later.

Gilcrease Orchard is open Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.