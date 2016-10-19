‘Pokémon: The First Movie’ is returning to theaters for 2 days

“Pokémon: The First Movie” is returning to the big screen for two days only at 200 Cinemark theaters.

According the Pokémon website, the movie will show on Saturday, October 29, and Tuesday, November 1.

“Pokémon: The First Movie” initially premiered in 1999 and debuted Mewtwo, “a bio-engineered Pokémon created from the DNA of Mew, one of the rarest Pokémon of all.”

The short film “Pikachu’s Vacation” will also play before the movie, according to pokemon.com.

The movie will show at four Las Vegas locations: Century 18 Sam’s Town, Century 16 South Point, Century Orleans 18 and Century 16 Santa Fe Station, according to Cinemark.

The movie will play at 12:00 p.m. on October 29 and 7:00 p.m. on November 1. Tickets are $5.