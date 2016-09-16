This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

French Montana

Rapper French Montana will kickoff his exclusive residency with TAO Group this weekend at Marquee Nightclub. Tickets start at $45 for men and $25 for women. Doors open at 10 p.m. Saturday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (marqueelasvegas.com).

Cheers 2 Chocolate

The annual family-friendly fundraising event for Easter Seals Nevada will feature live music, a silent auction and food, cocktails and wine from restaurants and sweet shops around the valley from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at The District in Henderson. Adult tickets are $35 in advance online or $40 at the door. Tickets for ages 13 to 20 are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Ages 5 to 12 are $5 and ages 4 and younger are $1 (events.eastersealsnevada.org).

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Counting down the days to St. Patrick’s Day? Well, you aren’t the only one! O’Sheas and Ri Ra at Mandalay Place are throwing “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” parties on Saturday. Ri Ra’s starts at 9 p.m. and features music by the Black Donnellys, drink specials and giveaways. O’Sheas party begins at noon and goes into the wee hours with a Guinness dunking booth, drink specials and music by Roxy Gunn, Darby O’ Gill and DJ Josh Bliss.

DJ Sam I Am

DJ Sam I Am will spin in the Foundation Room atop Mandalay Bay on Monday. Doors open at 10 p.m. Nightly admission to the Foundation Room starts at $30. VIP service and table reservations are also available (houseofblues.com/lasvegas/fr).

Al B. Sure

LAX Nightclub at Luxor will host its Throwback Thursday series with smooth R&B artist and producer Al B. Sure. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Admission starts at $20 for men and $10 for women (luxor.com/lax).