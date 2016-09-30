This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Krewella

Kick off October dancing to beats by Krewella at Omnia Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Puff Daddy

The Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour stops at MGM Grand on Saturday, and Puff Daddy will host the after-party at Hakkasan. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasanlv.com).

Bikefest Night Swim

Enjoy classic rock, domestic beer specials and more from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday during the Bikefest Night Swim event at The Tank at the Golden Nugget. No cover (goldennugget.com/lasvegas).

Taste at Red Rock

Listen to sounds by DJ Dig Dug while enjoying samplings of beer, wine and cocktails, and bites from over 30 restaurants, from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Backyard Pool at Red Rock Resort. General admission starts at $80, and VIP admission, with early entry at 6 p.m., starts at $105. (redrock.sclv.com).

Ying Yang Twins

Kaine and D-Roc, the Atlanta-based hip-hop duo the Ying Yang Twins, will headline at LAX Nightclub on Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Luxor. Tickets start at $20 for men and $10 for women (luxor.com/lax).