This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Wine Walk

Spend Saturday evening strolling through Town Square while sampling 15 different wines at this fundraiser for New Vista Community. The event, New Vista’s last wine walk of the season, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include a custom wine glass and tasting passport (winewalklv.com).

Tyga

Drai’s Nightclub will host a concert by Tyga on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisnightlife.com).

Last Man Standing

Ahead of Saturday’s Jimmy Buffett concert at the MGM Grand, you can party with a purpose Friday at the Phin City Parrot Head Club of Las Vegas’ annual event to benefit the Children’s Heart Foundation. It will feature eight hours of music, a pirate costume contest and more, starting at 4 p.m. at Tommy Rockers Mojave Beach. Tickets are $40 per person or $70 for couples (phincityphc.org).

DJ Lee Orchard

Enjoy cocktails and beats by British DJ Lee Orchard from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday at Bond Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. No cover (cosmopolitanlasvegas.com).

DJ Kay the Riot

DJ Kay the Riot will spin in the Foundation Room atop Mandalay Bay on Tuesday. Doors open at 10 p.m. Nightly admission to the Foundation Room starts at $30. VIP service and table reservations are also available (houseofblues.com/lasvegas/fr).