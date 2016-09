Pamella Siegel got a little more for her birthday than she expected on Wednesday as she became the 1 millionth person to ride the SlotZilla zip line at the Fremont Street Experience.

The Sacramento, California, resident was in Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday with her daughter and granddaughter when they decided to try the 12-story, slot machine-inspired zip line, and in doing so won $1,000 and free rides for a year.