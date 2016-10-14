5 inexpensive music shows coming up in Las Vegas

Brujeria

Death metal supergroup Brujeria, whose lineup includes members of Carcass, Fear Factory, Napalm Death and more, threaten your well-being in Spanish at 8 p.m. Thursday at LVCS. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 day of show (www.lvcountrysaloon.com).

Health

Noise rockers Health are equally concussive and danceable. Bust a move, or an eardrum, at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $15 (www.bunkhousedowntown.com).

D.R.I.

Crossover pioneers D.R.I. will play roughly 40 songs in about an hour when they bring their speed-of-light hardcore-influenced thrash back to town at 9 p.m. Thursday at Dive Bar. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 day of show (www.facebook.com/divebarLV/).

Same Sex Mary

What could be better than seeing badass Boulder City indie rockers Same Sex Mary? Doing so in a beer garden, which you can do at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Plaza. The show is free (www.plazahotelcasino.com).

Misery loves comedy

Enliven the early portion of your week with some “acoustic punk comedy” and two-for-one drink specials at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Goldmine Tavern in Henderson. The show is free (www.thegoldminetavern.com).