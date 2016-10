Ween to play Brooklyn Bowl in February

Alt-rock oddballs Ween roll into Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq on Feb. 17-19. Tickets are $54.50 each show and $163.50 for a three-day pass. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

Electronically enhanced jam band STS9 takes over Brooklyn Bowl on March 31 and April 1. Tickets are $37.50 each show and a two-day pass is $75. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.

“Newgrass” favorites Railroad Earth come to Brooklyn Bowl on Feb. 28. Tickets are $20. Call 702-862-2695 or visit www.brooklynbowl.com. Tickets are also available at www.ticketfly.com or by calling 877-987-6487.