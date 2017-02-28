DMV crackdown cites unlicensed auto shops across Las Vegas Valley

Michael Salman has fixed motors, replaced hoses and changed brakes for thousands of vehicles at Expert Auto in Las Vegas for more than 30 years, taking ownership of the garage in 2000.

Every year it’s the same routine: secure permits from Clark County and the Department of Motor Vehicles. Salman said he usually remembers to submit the necessary forms for the business just off Boulder Highway, but “simply forgot” this year.

That slip of the mind resulted in a $500 fine against Salman, who got a personal visit on Tuesday from the DMV’s compliance enforcement team.

“My plate has been full lately, but I guess that’s not an excuse if you want to stay in business,” Salman said as his citation was prepared by Rudolph Ramirez, a DMV investigator.

“I just didn’t realize it was time to renew,” Salman said. “I’m going to take care of it right now.”

Several teams of investigators from the DMV’s compliance enforcement team were dispatched across the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday to seek out roughly 120 garages with lapsed business licenses.

Known as “Impact Day,” the annual canvassing is aimed at creating a level playing field among automotive businesses that obey the law, DMV officials said.

“The majority of businesses renew in a timely manner, so part of it is a matter of fair competition,” said Lori Billingsley, a DMV supervisory compliance investigator.

“The other part is consumer protection,” Billingsley said. “There isn’t much recourse if somebody gets bad service from a company with an expired registration and no bond.”

Auto businesses can register with the DMV for $26 annually. On top of that, minimum bond requirements are $5,000 for repair garages, $10,000 for body shops and $100,000 for car dealers.

However, the first offense for failing to maintain a DMV permit can result in a $500 fine. The fee doubles if businesses don’t have an updated county or city business license. Failure to comply after two warnings could lead to an order to shut down the business.

Under state law, the DMV is charged with regulating the auto repair industry by fielding consumer complaints about scofflaw mechanics, DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said. Statewide, there are 350 body shops registered with the DMV as of Tuesday, and 1,633 repair garages.

While making their rounds on Tuesday, Billingsley, Ramirez and compliance investigator George Dunn dropped in for a surprise visit at Double Eagle RV on Boulder Highway.

The shop’s manager, Kathy Brandt, said the DMV registration wasn’t necessary because her mechanics only repair vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more. While that’s true, Dunn said he found several lighter vehicles that were clearly being worked on.

“It’s just frustrating to deal with all the regulation, all the red tape and all the fees,” Brandt said, placing a hand to her head as she stared at the $500 citation.

“It’s so hard to do business anymore,” Brandt said. “It’s just so difficult.”

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.