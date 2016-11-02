Angry trustees agree to stay on council overseeing CCSD reorganization

Despite a strained relationship with state legislators over a $1.2 million consultant fee, the Clark County School Board voted to keep its representative on the Community Implementation Council that will oversee the reorganization of the district.

The board voted 6-0 on Wednesday for Trustee Erin Cranor to remain seated on the council, although she or the board may still withdraw if they find that the group’s actions “are not in good faith.”

Trustees again expressed concerns over paying for the consultant, the TSC2Group, which will cost up to $1.2 million. The Advisory Committee for AB 394, the legislation that mandates the district’s overhaul, approved the consultant last month.

Regulations for the law require the school district to pay for it, although the district argues that the committee may have exceeded its authority.

“At this point in time I think we have a fiduciary responsibility to make sure that we are cognizant not only of our budget, but how our budget is spent,” said Board President Linda Young. “And to spend $1.2 million in this manner I think is irresponsible.”

Trustee Carolyn Edwards said she’s still seriously concerned about the fee, which she called egregious.

But she said she was pleased to hear many people on the council say they did not want to hinder the district’s reorganization work.

“We’ll see how serious they are about not wanting to get in the way, because they could certainly get in the way,” she said. “We’re moving and I think it’s a good thing that we’re moving, but I do think this consultant could actually slow us down.”

The hiring of the consultant caused backlash from the district, which sent a letter to the Legislative Counsel Bureau arguing that the payment is “contrary to the Legislature’s original intent.”

The TSC2 Group has deferred comment to implementation council chairman Glenn Christenson, who brought the proposal forward with TSC2 Group President Tom Skancke.

Christenson has said that the cost is just a small portion of the district’s multi-billion dollar revenue.

Skancke, the former head of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, is also a transportation infrastructure expert who currently serves on the Nevada Department of Transportation board of directors.

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky urged the board to use the council to respond to the district’s reorganization needs, including a weighted student funding formula and a new human capital management system.

“Let’s use that group to our advantage and let’s make sure that we are putting that on the record on all of those meetings,” he said. “That if you truly want to help with the implementation, then this is how we can have you deliver.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.