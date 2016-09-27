Common Core test scores en route to Nevada students

Families and public schools in Nevada this week finally should receive the scores of new Common Core tests that more than 200,000 third- through eighth-grade students completed last spring.

In August, the state attorney general’s office found a vendor in breach of its nearly $51.5 million contract to administer the litany of standardized tests used in Nevada when it failed to deliver test score reports in a “timely” manner to the Nevada Department of Education.

The department announced Tuesday that parents now can expect to receive reports that show how much their student knew in math and English at the end of the 2015-16 school year. The reports also would have shown how much students improved since 2014-15, although systemic glitches in the state’s new online testing system prevented more than two-third of students from completing the tests.

According to the news release, a total of 21 states including Nevada require third- through eighth-graders to complete the same set of standardized tests, known as Smarter Balanced assessments.

