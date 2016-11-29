CSN launches lunchtime program for business degree at Las Vegas City Hall

Employees in downtown Las Vegas who participate in a new College of Southern Nevada program will soon give new meaning to the term lunch break.

In March, the college will begin offering courses at Las Vegas City Hall as part of a program for an associate degree in business. The hybrid courses will be offered during lunch and include online components.

Leadership and Human Relations will be the first course offered, and will run from March 20 through May 14. The class will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the third floor of City Hall.

Those interested are invited to attend one of two orientation sessions, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 8.

Dr. Clarissa Cota, chairwoman of CSN’s business administration department, said if there’s a high demand for the lunch and learning format, the college will also consider providing courses after work at City Hall.

