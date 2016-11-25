Posted 

Police still investigating September mercury incident at Las Vegas junior high school

Parents wait for their children to be released from Johnson Junior High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journa)l Follow @davidjaybecker

Trash bags full of student belongings crowd the corridor inside Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. (Lawren Linehan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ching Vogl, right, and her daughter, Fiona Vogl, leave Johnson Junior High School on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. The two left empty-handed after discovering that Fiona's backpack, lunchbox and purse were destroyed because of mercury contamination. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Signs are seen on the door of Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Students and parents pick up backpacks and shoes from Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

Randy Nattis, federal on-site coordinator for the EPA, demonstrates how students' belongings are tested for mercury contamination during a news conference at Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A worker cleans up trash left by parents at Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. The school was closed after mercury was found on campus. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

A worker cleans up police tape at Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

Police tape hangs from a light post at Johnson Junior High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

By AMELIA PAK-HARVEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Police are still investigating how mercury ended up at Johnson Junior High School more than two months ago — a discovery that prompted a large-scale decontamination effort and sparked frustration from parents.

Meanwhile, the cost of cleanup is expected to reach a total of about $157,000 after repairs are completed.

The incident prompted a response from the Environmental Protection Agency in September, after a teacher spotted the substance on the gym floor during an assembly.

The discovery — which kept students at the school overnight as they were screened for the substance — caused concern from parents who felt they had little information about the incident.

Nearly 1,500 people were screened for contamination after a campus lockdown, and the school remained closed for three days. About 80 student and staff homes also were checked for mercury.

Capt. Ken Young of the Clark County School District police said this week that the case is still open.

Police suspected a student brought the toxic liquid to school, but Young said they have not determined the source.

EPA officials found that the contamination was most concentrated in the gym and locker rooms.

The district has paid roughly $92,417 for cleanup and restoration — which included off-site removal of the mercury and replacing parts of the school floor that was torn up in the decontamination process, according to a district spokeswoman.

The district expects to pay about another $65,000 to repair the gym floor that was also torn up during the process.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

 