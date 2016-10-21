Station Casinos to donate $100K to 10 CCSD elementary schools

Station Casinos will donate $100,000 to 10 elementary schools through its Smart Start partnership with the Clark County School District.

The company will celebrate its 16-year initiative with the district at the Red Rock Resort on Monday, presenting a $10,000 donation to each school. Elementary schools receiving the donations are: Rex Bell, Dearing, Detwiler, P.A. Diskin, Hoggard, Hollingsworth, Sewell, Squires, Whitney and Taylor.

The Smart Start program partners 10 Station Casinos properties with elementary schools. Since it began in 2000, the program has given over $2.5 million to area schools.

Station Casinos employees volunteer and donate at the partner schools throughout the school year. The company previously held a school supply drive for the 10 schools this year, and gave a free buffet for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

Contact Amelia at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.