A crowd inside Drais Nightclub at the Cromwell. (Drais Nightclub)

Boxer Adrien Broner cited for battery after incident at nightclub

Boxer Adrien Broner arrives at the MGM Grand prior to his fight against Carlos Molina in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RAVEN JACKSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Professional Boxer Adrien Broner was cited for battery by Las Vegas police Sunday morning at a nightclub.

On Sunday, about 3:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an alleged battery of an employee at Drai’s, a nightclub in The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Officers responded and investigated the allegation. Broner had choked and threatened the employee, a waitress, Hadfield said.

As a result, Broner was cited for misdemeanor battery and is due to appear in court soon, he said.

