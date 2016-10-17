Boxer Adrien Broner cited for battery after incident at nightclub

Professional Boxer Adrien Broner was cited for battery by Las Vegas police Sunday morning at a nightclub.

On Sunday, about 3:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an alleged battery of an employee at Drai’s, a nightclub in The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South, spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Officers responded and investigated the allegation. Broner had choked and threatened the employee, a waitress, Hadfield said.

As a result, Broner was cited for misdemeanor battery and is due to appear in court soon, he said.

