Clark County Fire Department hosting a community open house

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Fire Department Capt. Scott Kabeiseman, right, opens a hose near Brandon White, engineer, for children to play in water during a neighborhood block party on Viking Road near Wynn Road on Saturday, July 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Clark County Fire Department is hosting a community open house Saturday in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week.

The open house will run noon to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 26, 4043 El Capitan Way. Walgreens will offer free flu shots for children and adults at the open house while supplies last, public information officer Stacey Welling said.

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15. During the open house, fire officials will offer tips on preventing fires and will give a fire station and fire engine tour.

Visit http://bit.ly/2dR9I40 for details.

