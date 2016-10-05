New Las Vegas logo goes pink and flashy

The city of Las Vegas got a pop of pink Wednesday, with the official unveiling of its new logo.

The trademarked logo will be used on signs, work attire, vehicles, media and promotional materials in marketing the city.

It doesn’t replace the city of Las Vegas seal that’s used on official documents. The city last got a new logo in 1979.

Victoria Hart, president and creative director of graphic design firm Pink Kitty Creative, designed the logo. The city requested a design that was “iconic, timeless, progressive, modern, fresh and exciting with a nod to the glamorous era of yesterday.”

Hart’s design was chosen after a monthslong process that began with the submission of more than 20 logos from Las Vegas designers and firms. A committee narrowed the submissions down to a field of four, and market research firm Applied Analysis/Discover Nevada surveyed Las Vegas residents on the finalists.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter.