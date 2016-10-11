No one injured after helicopter catches fire at McCarran International Airport

A helicopter caught fire just after landing at McCarran International Airport late Monday, an official said.

The fire started about 8:50 p.m. in the helicopter’s engine shortly after landing at Sundance Helicopters, a tour company housed in a hangar that sits on the west side of airport property at 5596 Haven St., dispatch logs show.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded.

At the time of the fire, the pilot was still onboard, but the passengers had gotten out of the helicopter, Melissa Nunnery, an airport spokeswoman, said. No one was injured.

As of Monday night, it was unclear how much damage the fire caused. Fire crews are investigating.

