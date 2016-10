Police have located a 4-year-old girl who went missing in North Las Vegas Thursday night.

Kylee Boyd was reportedly was in the area of Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. when she went missing. The family said Kylee was with 48-year-old Vernon Barnes, who is a close relative, when they were on their way to her North Las Vegas home.

Both Kylee and Barnes were found safe Friday morning in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas police said. Kylee was reunited with her family.