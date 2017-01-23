Canadian oil pipeline leaks 200,000 liters

CALGARY, Alberta — A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said Monday.

The government did not provide further information, but the Regina Leader-Post newspaper reported on Monday that the government was notified of the incident Friday.

The newspaper also said 200,000 liters had leaked and 170,000 liters have since been recovered from the lands of the Ocean Man First Nation, 87 miles southeast of the provincial capital of Regina.

It was not immediately clear which company owns the line, though the Leader-Post reported Tundra Energy Marketing Inc. is leading cleanup efforts. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, a Husky Energy Inc. oil spill leaked 225,000 liters into a major river, also in Saskatchewan, and cut off drinking water supply for two cities.

That incident was caused by ground movement that buckled a section of pipeline, the company said in a report to the provincial government.

Oil pipelines are viewed by the oil-rich provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan as critical to move crude to the coast, but they have drawn fierce opposition from environmental and indigenous groups.