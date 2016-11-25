Posted 

Florence Henderson, ‘Brady Bunch’ mom, dies at 82

Florence Henderson arrives at the Vanity Fair and Chrysler Toasts the &quot;American Hustle&quot; Cast on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2014 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By BOB THOMAS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Florence Henderson, the wholesome actress who went from Broadway star to television icon when she became Carol Brady, the ever-cheerful mom residing over “The Brady Bunch,” has died. She was 82.

She died surrounded by family and friends, her manager, Kayla Pressman, said in a statement late Thursday.

Millions loved, and kept on loving, the innocent sitcom about a blended family. “The Brady Bunch,” first aired in 1969, returned to television in various forms again and again, including “The Brady Bunch Hour” in 1977, “The Brady Brides” in 1981 and “The Bradys” in 1990. It was also seen endlessly in reruns.

