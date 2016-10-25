Posted Updated 

Judge OKs $15B settlement against Volkswagen over emissions scandal

The amount of carbon dioxide emissions is written on a Volkswagen Passat Diesel at the Frankfurt Car Show in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 22, 2015. (Michael Probst/AP)

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announces a lawsuit against Volkswagen in New York, July 19, 2016. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Joyce Ertel Hulbert, owner of a 2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI, holds a sign while interviewed outside of the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco, April 21, 2016. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Volkswagen AG chief executive officer Matthias Müller speaks in Detroit, Jan. 10, 2016. (Paul Sancya/AP)

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer approved a $15 billion court settlement of most claims against Volkswagen for its emissions-cheating scandal, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in San Francisco has approved a $15 billion court settlement of most claims against Volkswagen for its emissions-cheating scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer signed the order Tuesday approving the largest auto-scandal settlement in the nation’s history.

About 475,000 owners of VWs and Audis with 2-liter four-cylinder diesel engines now will be able to seek buybacks of their vehicles starting next Tuesday.

Most of the owners are expected to sell their cars back to VW after the company acknowledged cheating on emissions testing and putting dirty cars on the road. In addition to having their cars bought back, owners can each get cash payments of $5,100 to $10,000.

“The settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate,” Breyer wrote in his order, posted Tuesday morning by the court.

VW will pay attorney fees and costs, including up to $324 million in fees and $8.5 million in out-of-pocket costs.

The settlement releases legal claims from most of the 2-liter VW owners, but it doesn’t affect larger 3-liter six-cylinder diesels, which also cheated on tests. The settlement also doesn’t end any claims against parts supplier Robert Bosch, which drew up the cheating software.

The order says that 336,612 owners of 2-liter diesels have registered for the settlement and 3,298 have opted out.

 