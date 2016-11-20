Missing Kansas newborn found in Dallas; 2 in custody

WICHITA, Kan. — Authorities have found a week-old baby who was reported missing Thursday after her mother was shot to death in Kansas, police said Saturday.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said baby Sophia was found alive after authorities executed a search warrant before dawn at a Dallas home, The Wichita Eagle reported. He said the baby is in protective custody and is doing well.

“This is the best possible outcome to a very sad case,” Ramsay said at a news conference.

Two adults were in custody and being interviewed Saturday, Ramsay said. He also said more suspects could be identified, but provided few details, saying “it is still an active investigation.” No one has been charged.

“It’s a complicated case and we want to make sure we get it right,” Ramsay said.

Police said investigators established late Friday that someone who knew the mother had fled to Dallas with the baby. The baby was reported missing, the same day her mother, 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda, was shot to death in her west Wichita apartment.

The FBI had joined the search for the baby, and investigators worked around the clock since Sophia went missing, he said.

“Hard work and the collaboration with the FBI is really what made this (closure) come about,” he said.

Sophia will be reunited with relatives “as soon as possible,” he said.

Dallas police “dropped everything” to assist in the case once investigators learned Sophia was there, Ramsay said.