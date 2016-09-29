Posted Updated 

Impaired driving suspected in Pahrump crash that killed woman Saturday

Impaired driving suspected in Pahrump crash that killed woman Saturday

web1_nhp_7106792.jpg
NHP (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By CHRISTIAN BERTOLACCINI
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The woman killed Saturday in a Pahrump collision that authorities say involved impaired driving has been identified.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the passenger killed in a Chevy Camaro was 33-year-old Pahrump resident Christine Weir, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, a blue Ford F150 truck was heading west on Honeysuckle Street, approaching the intersection at Dandelion Street, the highway patrol said. At the same time, a white Chevy Camaro was heading north on Dandelion, also approaching the intersection.

The Ford driver failed to yield the right of way to the Camaro at a posted stop sign and entered the intersection, the highway patrol said. The Ford struck the right of the Camaro, causing both vehicles to rotate and travel off the roadway into a parking lot of Ian Deutch Memorial Park

The Camaro driver, identified only as a 33-year-old man, was taken in critical condition to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, the agency said.

The Ford driver, identified by the Nye County Sheriff’s office as 22-year-old Amanda Winn, was taken to Desert View Regional Medical Center in Pahrump with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Winn was later arrested by the highway patrol on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and serious injury and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was then booked into the Nye County Detention Center, police said.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...