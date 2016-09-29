Impaired driving suspected in Pahrump crash that killed woman Saturday

The woman killed Saturday in a Pahrump collision that authorities say involved impaired driving has been identified.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the passenger killed in a Chevy Camaro was 33-year-old Pahrump resident Christine Weir, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, a blue Ford F150 truck was heading west on Honeysuckle Street, approaching the intersection at Dandelion Street, the highway patrol said. At the same time, a white Chevy Camaro was heading north on Dandelion, also approaching the intersection.

The Ford driver failed to yield the right of way to the Camaro at a posted stop sign and entered the intersection, the highway patrol said. The Ford struck the right of the Camaro, causing both vehicles to rotate and travel off the roadway into a parking lot of Ian Deutch Memorial Park

The Camaro driver, identified only as a 33-year-old man, was taken in critical condition to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, the agency said.

The Ford driver, identified by the Nye County Sheriff’s office as 22-year-old Amanda Winn, was taken to Desert View Regional Medical Center in Pahrump with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Winn was later arrested by the highway patrol on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and serious injury and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was then booked into the Nye County Detention Center, police said.

