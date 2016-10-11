New clerk sworn in for Nevada Supreme Court

Elizabeth Brown has been sworn in as the 17th clerk of the court for the Nevada Supreme Court, the high court announced Tuesday.

Brown has served as a supervisory staff attorney for the Supreme Court since 2007.

“We are very fortunate to have someone as skilled and proficient coming in as the new Clerk,” Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre said in a statement. “Elizabeth understands what is needed to manage this vital function of the Supreme Court. The Justices are very pleased Ms. Brown will assume this important position.”

Brown will replace Tracie Lindeman, who held the position since 2008.

The clerk of the court maintains all Supreme Court and Court of Appeals files and documents, manages the court’s caseload and dockets, coordinates public hearings, and releases court decisions.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.