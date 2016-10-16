Posted  Updated 

Four officers named in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting

Metro and Nevada Highway Patrol officers converge on the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas after a fatal officer-involved shooting, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The onramp to westbound 215 Beltway near North Hualapai Way is blocked early Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, after Las Vegas police shot and killed a man they think was involved in a string of robberies and a carjacking. (Chitose Suzuki/LasVegas Review-Journal)

Metro cars block the the 215 Beltway west ramp near North Hualapai Way early Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, after police shot and killed a man they think was involved in a string of robberies and a carjacking. (Chitose Suzuki/LasVegas Review-Journal)

Metro cars block the westbound ramp to the 215 Beltway as police investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. (Chitose Suzuki/LasVegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Metropolitan Police Department has released the names of four officers involved in Wednesday’s shooting of a robbery suspect on the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers John Squeo, Christopher Gowens, Travis Schwartz and Erik Lindberg were listed in a statement dated Friday as the officers involved in the shooting.

 

The suspect, identified Friday as Rex Vance Wilson, 50, was shot and killed on the 215 Beltway near North Hualapai Way after a miles-long car chase, which started near the Stratosphere, where police first tried to pull him over. The pursuit weaved through the Aliante area of North Las Vegas, before heading to the northwest valley.

Las Vegas police said officers had tried to make an arrest before firing shots. Metro has not revealed how many shots were fired.

 

Vance was suspected of a role in at least 14 robberies and a Henderson carjacking, during which a woman’s car was stolen from her driveway at gunpoint. Officers believed Wilson was the suspect because the car he was driving matched the description of the woman’s stolen car.

A press briefing on the shooting, where police are expected to divulge more information, is scheduled for Monday.

