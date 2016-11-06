Democrats take early voting lead in Nevada going into Election Day

With early voting finished and tallied, Democrats in Nevada have taken a 46,000 vote lead over Republican voters heading into Election Day.

Friday proved to be a vigorous final day of early voting in Nevada. Polling locations across Southern Nevada stayed open past scheduled closing times to ensure all those standing in line could vote. And the end result put Democrats very close to the lead they had after early voting in 2012.

And as the 2016 election voter turnout looks more and more like 2012, that margin could prove impossible to overcome, according to UNLV political science professor David Damore.

“They’re in trouble,” Damore said about Republican candidates including Trump, U.S. Senate candidate Joe Heck, and Nevada congressional candidates Cresent Hardy and Danny Tarkanian. “When Clark comes out like you saw yesterday, it’s really hard to overcome that.”

The lead is just a hair short of the 48,000 lead Democrats took into the 2012 Election Day. Democrat Barack Obama defeated Republican Mitt Romney by seven points statewide that year en route to winning his second term as president.

Early voting statistics are based on party affiliation, so the lead doesn’t mean Clinton or other Democrats on the ballot are necessarily ahead. However, in 2012, Obama won 92 percent of the Democrat vote, and Romney won 93 percent of the GOP vote.

Trump will likely have to perform exceptionally well with the 167,000 independent and third-party voters who voted early to have a chance at overcoming the party vote deficit, Damore said.

“That’s his only hope,” he said. But in 2012, Romney still lost the state despite winning the independent vote 50-45 percent, Damore added.

Nevada could act as a test to see if polling or early voting party breakdowns act as better indicators for final election results. Democrats hold a commanding party-vote lead, but recent polling has the race tightening, and some even showing Trump significantly ahead, in the wake of FBI director James Comey announcing that the department had found more emails potentially tied to her private server used during her time as secretary of state.

A CNN poll conducted between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1 show Trump with a six-point edge in Nevada. Those numbers are in stark contrast to polling conducted just weeks before, including a Review-Journal poll that conducted from Oct. 20 to 23 that showed Clinton with a seven-point lead.

If Trump can’t beat the deficit and loses Nevada, the roadmap to the presidency becomes more challenging for him.

If Clinton takes the Silver State, Trump might have to flip Democrat-leaning states such as Michigan and New Hampshire, while also winning most other battleground states, including Florida, Ohio, Iowa and North Carolina, to reach the required 270 Electoral College votes.

The chances of that happening, Damore said, are “very, very slim.”

The situation looks nearly as daunting for down-ballot Republicans running for Congress, but there may be hope for them if this year ends up mirroring 2012.

“There’s more hope for Heck than there is for Trump,” Damore said.

Heck is running against former state Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto to replace U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., in a race that could decide the balance of power in the upper house of Congress.

Republican Sen. Dean Heller faced a similar party-vote margin in 2012 after early voting, but went on to defeat Democrat Shelley Berkley by a single point, or roughly 12,000 votes.

In Clark County, where more than two-thirds of the state’s voting population lives, Democrats have an even bigger lead of 72,000 over Republicans, or about 14 points, which is slightly higher than the 71,000 vote lead in 2012.

And at 527,183 ballots cast in person or by mail so far, over half of the county’s registered voters have already participated in this year’s election. That could spell trouble for incumbent Hardy from Nevada’s 4th Congressional District who will likely need a heavy turnout from GOP voters to hold his seat against Democrat challenger Ruben Kihuen.

Clark County residents make up 88 percent of the district, and there are about 30,000 more Democrats in the district than Republicans.

Tarkanian might have the party’s best chance at maintaining a red seat.

Tarkanian hopes to fend off Democrat Jacky Rosen in the 3rd Congressional District to keep the seat Heck held red for at least two more years. The district is by far the most competitive in terms of voter-party breakdown. There are only about 9,000 more registered Democrats than GOP voters, and Heck won the seat in three previous elections.

Overall, about 767,000 Nevadans have already voted in this year’s general election, up about 9 percent compared with 2012. That’s about 52 percent of the active registered voters.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.