Early voting numbers by Democrats are back up

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton campaigned Wednesday in Las Vegas with the hope of spurring Democrats to early vote. And based off Wednesday’s early voting numbers, her efforts were not in vain.

Republican voters gained ground on the Democrat lead Monday and Tuesday in the wake of Republican nominee Donald Trump’s Sunday campaign rally at The Venetian in Las Vegas. But thanks to a strong Democrat turnout in Clark County, those gains were wiped away Wednesday.

Just under 18,000 Democrats cast ballots in Clark County on Wednesday, compared with about 12,600 Republicans and 9,700 third-party and independent voters. That gives county Democrats an edge of 55,500 votes over GOP voters, which comes out to a percentage margin of 46-33, with third-party and independent voters making up the remaining 21 percent.

The margin statewide grew to about 32,600 in favor of Democrats. The percentage margin sits at 42-37, with the remaining 19 percent made up of the 129,000 ballots from third-party and independent voters.

So far, more than 622,000 Nevadans have voted in person or through the mail, or about 42 percent of the of the state’s active voters. In 2012, 558,000 had voted through the first 12 days, which accounted for 44 percent of the active voters that year.

In Clark County, 426,000 have voted, or about 42 percent of the active voters. That is on par with 2012’s voter participation for the county through the same time period.

