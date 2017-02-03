Henderson mayoral field includes 19-year-old Trump intern

A sitting city councilwoman, a 19-year-old and a man named “Swamper” are among the more than a half-dozen candidates running for Henderson Mayor.

Several familiar faces will face off to replace outgoing Mayor Andy Hafen. Hafen, who is barred from running again due to term-limits, will have served a combined 32 years on the city council and mayor by the time he leaves office this summer.

The 10-day filing period that ended Thursday started with a bang last week, when candidate Rick Workman challenged the eligibility of Debra March.

Workman, , a criminalistics administrator for the city of Henderson who lost to Hafen in the 2013 mayor race, claimed a four-year term as mayor and her eight years on the council would put March over the 12-year limit for elected officials in the city. The secretary of state rejected Workman’s assertions two days later, meaning March is eligible to run.

March was appointed to her city council seat in July 2009, and was elected in 2011 and again in 2015, so a mayoral term would end before 12 years expires.

Crystal Hendrickson ran against March in that 2015 city council race. The small-business owner — one of the few Henderson residents who regularly shows up to city council meetings — garnered 41 percent of the vote in that race.

The seven-field mayoral candidate field includes:

— Angelo Ray Gomez, a 19-year-old political science major at UNLV who worked as an intern for Donald Trump’s Nevada campaign.

— Eddie “Swamper” Hamilton, who ran in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate in 2016 — with the middle name “In Liberty.” He also ran against Gov. Brian Sandoval in 2014.

— Jerry Sakura, who ran for mayor in 2015.

— Anthony Csuzi, a marijuana consultant and construction company executive.

In the City Council Ward 3 race, two filed to oppose incumbent John Marz: Carrie Cox and Matthew DeFalco.

In the judicial race for Henderson’s Municipal Court, Department 3, only appointed incumbent Rodney T. Burr filed for the race. He is declared elected since there is no opposition.

