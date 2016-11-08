Posted 

Voters honor suffragette Susan B. Anthony with stickers on her grave — VIDEO

Some voters are going from the polls to the cemetery in upstate New York in order to pay respect to women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.(AP/Inform)

People visit the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

People line up to visit the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Lisa Walden, left and Steph Kula of Rochester place their 'I voted' stickers on the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

People line up to visit the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Kiernan Playford of Rochester poses for a photo at the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Brenda Klein of Rochester poses for a photo at the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony on U.S. election day at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

By ARYA ROSHANIAN
VARIETY

LOS ANGELES — American voters are heading to Susan B. Anthony’s grave at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y. to pay homage to the late suffragette on Election Day 2016.

Anthony, one of the faces of the women’s suffrage movement in America, was arrested in Rochester in 1872 for casting an illegal vote there. Though Anthony died in 1906, 14 years before women were given the right to vote in America, people are leaving a symbolic tribute — their “I Voted” stickers on her headstone.

“Visiting Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite has become an Election Day rite of passage for many citizens in Rochester and with this year’s historically significant election, it seems right to extend that opportunity until the polls close,” Rochester’s Mayor Lovely A. Warren stated.

With Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton serving as the first female nominee of a major party, the turnout at Mount Hope Cemetery has been especially heavy. Cemetery hours have been extended to 9 p.m. today to give more people time to pay their respects, according to CBS News.

“My hope is that everyone in our city will exercise their hard-fought right to vote in this historic election and I am excited that we can include Susan B. Anthony in that vote,” Warren said.

“Women are flocking to Susan B Anthony’s NY State gravesite, leaving their ‘I Voted’ stickers on headstone, in honor of historic election,” 6ABC anchor Tamala Edwards tweeted.

Others, such as New York Times reporter Sarah Maslin Nir, tweeted video of the long lines leading to the burial site.

 
 