Pot dispensary license suspended; company blames clerical error

Nevada health officials have suspended the license of the medical marijuana dispensary ShowGrow in the southwest valley, with the company blaming a clerical error for the closure.

The business, which launched in June at 4850 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100, near West Tropicana Avenue, has temporarily shuttered local operations until its license and certification are again active.

It was not immediately clear when the location closed its doors, but a worker confirmed the business remained closed Friday afternoon.

Martha Framsted, a spokeswoman with the state health department’s Division of Public and Behavioral Health, said she couldn’t disclose the reason for the suspension, citing privacy statutes.

David Barakett, CEO of the California-based company, said ShowGrow’s suspension resulted from a clerical reporting error to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Once we realized the omission, we immediately updated our records, and the dispensary will be opened as soon as the Department of Health and Human Services corrects their system,” Barakett said.