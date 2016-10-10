Toy car pros race for world title in Las Vegas

There’s usually something going on in Las Vegas you’d never guess existed, and on Saturday it was a world championship for people who race toy cars.

Apologies for calling the little buggies “toy cars,” but that’s what they might have looked like to passersby at the International Federation of Model Auto Racing.

From Sept. 30 through Saturday, competitors from around the world took over the Gene Woods Racing Experience Go-Kart excursion next to McCarran Airport.

They raced radio-controlled buggies (small enough to hold in two hands) around a track for dozens and dozens of hours.

Saturday’s winner was Swedish pro David Ronnefalk who isn’t 21 yet, so he couldn’t drink to celebrate, although he told an interviewer winning was the greatest feeling of his life.

“You’re obviously, according to U.S. drinking laws, underage, but I’m sure we can fix that,” a European interviewer with NeoBuggy on YouTube said to Ronnefalk.

“That’s a pity I can’t go out and celebrate this win” with a drink, Ronnefalk said in English.

“I’m sure there’ll be a lot of friends and teammates that are willing to buy you a drink,” the host said.

“That’s what they said,” Ronnefalk said.

To quote Homer Simpson: “To alcohol: The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.”

JUST A LITTLE LOCAL ANGLE

In that audio/video of Donald Trump saying he can grab women by the crotch, he and TV host Billy Bush then met actress Arianne Zucker on the set of “Days of Our Lives” after objectifying her behind her back.

A couple of years ago, Zucker was in Las Vegas regularly, because she’d bring her daughter here from Los Angeles to be with Zucker’s then-husband Kyle Lowder, star of “Rock of Ages.”

On Sunday, Zucker posted a statement about the Trump tapes, suggesting the words wouldn’t hurt her self-worth or character, but she would appreciate it if people spoke with more respect and dignity:

“Unfortunately, there are too many people in power who abuse their position and disregard these simple principles and are rewarded for it,” she wrote.

Her ex-husband Lowder Tweeted her statement to support her sentiment.

MORE ‘BACHELOR’ WORK HERE

Life actors Ben Higgins (“The Bachelor”) and Lauren Bushnellconducted bachelor and bachelorette routines across the Strip over the weekend.

They took along fellow “Bachelor” life actors Ashley Iaconetti, Amanda Stanton, Haley Ferguson, Emily Ferguson, Tanner Tolbert, Jared Haibon and JJ Laneall.

The same, or similar, cast came to Vegas recently during the iHeartRadio Festival. This weekend, they went to SkyFall Lounge atop the Delano hotel, and Jewel nightclub.

That’s according to E!, the network that has been hyping the couple’s new show “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?” debuting Tuesday on Freeform, a TV network which was called ABC Family but is now taking a more Vegas-friendly turn.

SIGHTINGS

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney took friends to Tao restaurant Friday night for seabass, satay of chicken and a birthday cake for him. Monday is his 43rd birthday.

HOME TWEET VEGAS

Mirage star @TerryFator: “13 years ago today we thought politics had gotten as weird as it could when #ArnoldSchwarzenegger became Governor. Little did we know.”

“Ellen Show” executive producer @andylassner, in town to see Vegas hockey: “Here’s an inside tip about visiting Las Vegas. You’re not going to get thinner.”

And a sad remembrance by video game developer @Teanah: “senior in college, w/friends in Vegas. Drugged & dragged to a strangers hotel. Dumped by fiancé because he blamed me #notokay”

Doug Elfman can be reached at delfman@reviewjournal.com. He blogs at reviewjournal.com/elfman. On Twitter:@VegasAnonymous