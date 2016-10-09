What matters more: Trump’s words or Clinton and Obama’s deeds?

I am more than just a conservative columnist and media commentator. I am a father of two beautiful young girls, ages 8 and 24. Am I happy about Donald Trump’s words from a private conversation secretly recorded 11 years ago? No, I’m disgusted. Do I think Trump’s words offended women? Yes. Am I offended? Yes. But is this a big surprise? You’re shocked that Trump says offensive things? You’re shocked that Trump is drenched in testosterone? You’re shocked that he lusted after women many years ago? The man has bragged in books about his many conquests. We aren’t getting a saint with Donald Trump.

But the million dollar question is … How do those words affect my life, compared with the disastrous policies of Obama and Hillary (who publicly brags she’ll be the third term of Obama)?

The economy is crumbling and the middle class is drowning in Obamacare premium increases (including me). The economic dark clouds get worse every day. There is no way for Hillary to defend this economy. So liberals and the media (I know, I repeat myself) broke out this recording of a private conversation from 11 years ago.

It just happened to come out within 24 hours of several damaging revelations to Hillary — that she publicly admitted in a speech to wanting “open borders” … that massive Obamacare increases are on the way, while Obamacare exchanges across America are going bankrupt … and the fact that the Obama administration was heavily involved in trying to kill the FBI investigation into Hillary’s emails.

Do you actually believe this is a coincidence? Or was this a WMD — “Weapon of Mass Distraction.”

Now it’s up to you to decide America. What matters most?

GDP at almost a complete standstill, the debt doubled by Obama to a staggering $20 trillion, millions of crappy part-time jobs, more young adults living in their parents’ basements than at any time in history, a wide open border that allows terrorists and millions of illegal aliens into our country, Hillary’s goal to bring 500,000 Muslim refugees into America at a cost of $400 billion, Hillary’s “pay for play” crimes at the Clinton Foundation, and the dramatic failure of Obamacare.

Or Trump’s disgusting and offensive private locker-room conversation from 11 years ago.

Words or deeds. You decide.

Obama and Hillary are gutting the great American middle class. Did you see the economic news out on Friday? The jobs number was again a big disappointment. It was well below estimates. And there are 94 million working age Americans not working. But that’s not the significant news. Did you know in September the U.S. economy lost 5,000 full-time jobs and gained 430,000 part-time jobs?

The unadjusted data is even more frightening. We lost 1.2 million full-time jobs in September, while gaining 1.3 million part-time jobs. The total number of “multiple jobholders” soared to 7.8 million, the highest number since August 2008.

Under Obama since 2014 our economy has lost 32,000 high-paying manufacturing jobs, while gaining 547,000 low-wage waiter and bartender jobs.

Then we come to the Obamacare disaster. Donald Trump wants to repeal Obamacare. Hillary wants to expand it. The choice doesn’t get any clearer than that.

Bill Clinton just publicly backed up everything I’ve ever said about Obamacare and what it’s doing to this economy.

Bill said, “You’ve got this crazy system where all of a sudden 25 million more people have health care, and then the people who are out there busting it, sometimes 60 hours a week, wind up with their premiums doubled and their coverage cut in half and it’s the craziest thing in the world. … But the people getting killed in this deal are the small-business people and individuals who make just a little bit too much to get any of these subsidies.”

Democrats are desperate. They must distract you. They must change the conversation away from the economy, or Obamacare, or the Clinton Foundation charity scam. So the media trotted out the secretly recorded Trump conversation from over a decade ago.

Trump’s words were outrageous and offensive. That’s Trump. We all have our eyes wide open. I’m not electing a saint. I’m not electing someone to baby-sit my children. I’m electing a bull in a china shop to turn around this horrible economy.

So it’s time to decide what matters most to you. Offensive words, or deeds that damage or destroy your middle-class life. I’ve made my decision.

Trump.