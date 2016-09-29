Clinton’s campaign radio spots feature Republican voters who plan to vote for her

Hillary Clinton’s campaign released two radio spots in Nevada on Wednesday, featuring Republican voters who plan to vote for her instead of GOP rival Donald Trump.

The release of the radio spots comes two days after Clinton debated Trump. In one spot, Tom Clark of Reno, described as a “pro-business conservative and a lifelong Republican,” says he wants a president with the “résumé and the steadiness to lead.”

“With Donald Trump, he just can’t control himself,” he says. As evidence, Clark points to Trump’s response to a Gold Star family. Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim Army captain killed in Iraq, gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention in July. Ghazala Khan, the soldier’s mother and Khizr’s wife, stood quietly next to him on the stage, and Trump later suggested that maybe she wasn’t allowed to say anything.

In the other radio spot, Rob Kearney, an Army veteran who first voted for Republican candidate Bob Dole in 1996, calls Trump a “threat to our national security.” The ad cuts to an audio clip of Trump saying he knows “more about ISIS than the generals.”

