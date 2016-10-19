Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

Signs pointing to a public expression area are dispersed throughout UNLV’s campus ahead of Wednesday’s presidential debate.

The area, at 4700 Paradise Road, is for locals and visitors to speak freely and voice their opinions during the debate.

Designating an area for free speech would seem unconstitutional, given citizens’ First Amendment right to free speech. But ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Tod Story said the university may limit certain areas for safety.

“It (a free speech area) needs to be within the area of the event, reasonably,” Story said. “If (the free speech area is) too far away, the event wouldn’t notice or patrons won’t have their speech heard.”

Vince Alberta, the senior associate vice president of brand marketing at UNLV, said the university is a public, open campus.

“Free speech is allowed anywhere on campus,” he said, “as long as it does not interfere with business operations or is a threat to public safety.

“The public expression area is an option, but not the only option. It’s the most direct line of sight to the Thomas & Mack Center and closest available area to working media,” Alberta said.

