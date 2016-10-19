Posted Updated 

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_012_7228174.jpgBuy Photo
People take photos of bus depicting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_004_7228174.jpg
People take photos of bus depicting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_007_7228174.jpg
A man holds a large mask depicting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_001_7228174.jpg
A public expression area is shown ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_002_7228174.jpg
A sign outside of Wright Hall directs people to a &quot;public expression area&quot; ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_003_7228174.jpg
People gather to watch a live CNN newscast ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_005_7228174.jpg
People gather to watch a live CNN newscast ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_006_7228174.jpg
People gather to watch a live CNN newscast ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_008_7228174.jpg
Shadows are cast on a sign ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_009_7228174.jpg
People gather to watch a live CNN newscast ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_010_7228174.jpg
Anderson Cooper participates in a live CNN newscast ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Free speech zone at debate OK as safety measure, officials say

web1_debate-sign_101816cs_011_7228174.jpg
A sign outside of the Lied Library directs people to a &quot;public expression area&quot; ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By RAVEN JACKSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Signs pointing to a public expression area are dispersed throughout UNLV’s campus ahead of Wednesday’s presidential debate.

The area, at 4700 Paradise Road, is for locals and visitors to speak freely and voice their opinions during the debate.

Designating an area for free speech would seem unconstitutional, given citizens’ First Amendment right to free speech. But ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Tod Story said the university may limit certain areas for safety.

“It (a free speech area) needs to be within the area of the event, reasonably,” Story said. “If (the free speech area is) too far away, the event wouldn’t notice or patrons won’t have their speech heard.”

Vince Alberta, the senior associate vice president of brand marketing at UNLV, said the university is a public, open campus.

“Free speech is allowed anywhere on campus,” he said, “as long as it does not interfere with business operations or is a threat to public safety.

“The public expression area is an option, but not the only option. It’s the most direct line of sight to the Thomas & Mack Center and closest available area to working media,” Alberta said.

For more information on the debate visit https://www.unlv.edu/2016debate

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0283. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.

 