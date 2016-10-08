Nevada politicians condemn Trump’s ‘disgraceful’ comments

Republican Rep. Joe Heck called the lewd comments from Donald Trump “disgraceful,” but Heck’s Democratic opponent in a tight Nevada Senate race says that’s not enough.

The vulgar comments were recorded on a hot microphone while Trump spoke to the then-host of “Access Hollywood” in 2005. They were first reported Friday by The Washington Post, and Trump said he apologized if anyone was offended by what he called “locker-room banter.”

Heck issued a statement saying “the language he used was disgraceful and there are no circumstances where such behavior is acceptable.” His campaign didn’t directly answer questions from The Associated Press about whether the revelations changed his position of supporting Trump.

Democratic former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto said condemnations ring hollow if Heck’s still voting for Trump. She and Heck are in a neck-and-neck race for the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Harry Reid, who issued his own lengthy statement excoriating Trump and elected officials who support the nominee.

.@Heck4Nevada's condemnations ring hollow when he's still going to cast his ballot for Donald Trump.https://t.co/jnqtR94llU — CatherineCortezMasto (@CatherineForNV) October 8, 2016

“In the name of decency, Republicans should admit that this deviant — this sociopath — cannot be president,” Reid said.

Others Republicans in competitive Nevada races are weighing in on the comments, including Danny Tarkanian, who’s running for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District against Democrat Jacky Rosen.

“As the father of three girls, I find these comments disgusting. No man should ever talk about women like that,” Tarkanian said, although his campaign didn’t directly address a question about whether the new revelations affect his support for Trump.

Rep. Cresent Hardy, who’s in a tough contest for re-election in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, said “no woman should ever be treated or described this way. There is no place for this kind of rhetoric in our society.”