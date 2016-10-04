Nevada pot ballot measure too close to call

Nevadans are split when it comes to legalizing recreational marijuana use, according to a poll of 800 likely voters commissioned by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Forty-six percent said they would vote “no” on Question 2, which would would allow adults 21 years and older to buy and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana. Forty-seven percent supported the measure, and 7 percent remained undecided, according to the poll.

The results fall within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, indicating a statistical tie.

The measure will appear on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot.

Bendixen & Amandi International conducted the poll between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29 in English and Spanish.

The voters polled were selected in a two-step process that started with a general voter pool that included newly registered voters and registered voters with a history of participation in voting in the past three election cycles. Potential participants were asked directly whether they’re likely to vote. Only those who indicated they’re likely to vote were included.

Bendixen & Amandi International, based in Miami, has done projects for clients including The Washington Post, Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

