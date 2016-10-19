Play Presidential Debate Bingo with these printable bingo cards during tonight’s debate

The third and final presidential debate is set for tonight at 6 p.m. at UNLV.

And if you’re planning on watching it, you’ll need these bingo cards.

While this crazy election season has prepared us for some big surprises tonight, there are also a few familiar soundbites that we expect to hear.

With that in mind, we created four Presidential Debate Bingo cards.

To play, simply download the bingo cards below. And just like the classic Las Vegas game, whenever you hear or see one of the words, phrases or events, place a marker in the square. The first person to fill in all the spaces in a line vertically, horizontally, or diagonally is the winner!