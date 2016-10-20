Posted Updated 

Presidential debate in Las Vegas brings pundits, protesters and pageantry — PHOTOS

A woman holds up a "Blacks for Trump" sign at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

A woman in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in front of the CNN stage ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Demonstrators against Trump protest at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Hillary Clinton supporter Jordan Krsnak, of Hollywood, Calif., attends a rally near a live newscast hours before the third 2016 presidential debate at UNLV, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

People watch a live broadcast of the third 2016 presidential debate at College of Southern Nevada North Las Vegas campus, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Green Party demonstrator protests next to the CNN stage at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Demonstrators against Trump protest at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Demonstrators protest at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

A woman holds up a "Blacks for Trump" sign at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Demonstrators protest at UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Internet sensation Ken Bone stands for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel outside of the Student Union building after the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

A confrontation breaks out after the third presidential debate in front of the Student Union Ballroom at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

A confrontation breaks out after the third presidential debate in front of the Student Union Ballroom at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees watch the third presidential debate from the Student Union Ballroom at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

A supporter of Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson holds up a sign in front of the MSNBC stage ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

Attendees stand in front of the MSNBC stage ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

web1_debatecolor_101916ma_010_7236649.jpg
Carl Wilson shows his support for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in front of the CNN stage ahead of the third presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

By MATTHEW CROWLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

After months of anticipation and weeks of hype, the final presidential debate landed in Las Vegas, bringing political pundits, protesters and pageantry.

Before Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump took to their lecterns at the Thomas & Mack Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, supporters and characters gathered nearby.

They carried placards and plastered themselves with buttons. Trump backers flashed signs showing the real estate magnate wearing a Make America Great Again ball cap that read, “Hillary Says You’re Deplorables, Trump says you’re patriots.” Clinton backers carried signs reading “Love Trumps Hate.”

Although they were free to clap and march, UNLV police forbade megaphones, arguing that they disturbed classes and interfered with broadcasting journalists, who’d come from across the country.

The debate inside the Thomas & Mack was often intense and contentious. Clinton labeled Trump a “puppet” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Trump called Clinton a liar and criminal who should have been prosecuted, not allowed to run for president. The puppet remark became an instant meme on Twitter, drawing hundreds of hashtagged tweets.

 

The presidential debate is over, but election season lasts a little longer. Both Clinton and Trump have campaigned heavily for the state’s six electoral votes.

Ballots in Nevada will be cast starting Saturday.

President Barack Obama is scheduled to visit the valley Sunday to stump for Clinton.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.

Visit our election page for full coverage of the 2016 debate.

 