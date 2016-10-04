Registered voter counts rise for Democrats, Republicans, nonpartisans

CARSON CITY — Democrats added more than 17,000 new active registered voters in September, while Republicans’ ranks swelled by just over 11,600.

Democratic active voters now total 548,577 compared with 471,110 for Republicans through Sept. 30., the latest report issued by the Nevada secretary of state’s office shows. The latest report shows Democrats with a 77,467 active voter advantage over the GOP.

Nonpartisan voters saw ranks swelled by more than 17,000 voters through September, bringing the total to 279,364, or just over 20 percent of the total 1,386,550 statewide active registered voters as of Sept. 30.

The last day to register to vote in Nevada by mail is Saturday. The last day to register in person or online is Oct. 18.

The new figures show that Democrat incumbent Rep. Dina Titus has a huge registration edge over GOP challenger Mary Perry in the 1st Congressional District race in Las Vegas, 137,000 to 59,000.

In the 2nd Congressional District where GOP Rep. Mark Amodei is running for re-election, there is a similar big advantage for Republicans of 166,000 to 122,000. The Democratic challenger is Reno resident Chip Evans. The district covers much of Northern and rural Nevada.

The open 3rd Congressional District in Clark County is more competitive, with nearly 142,000 Democrats to almost 135,000 Republicans. Republican Danny Tarkanian is running against Democrat Jacky Rosen in the district.

The numbers in the 4th Congressional District could spell trouble for incumbent Cresent Hardy, a Republican facing Democratic challenger and state Sen. Ruben Kihuen. The new numbers show Democrats with nearly 147,000 active voters compared to just over 110,000 Republicans.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.