Utah’s Lee leaving state to help other GOP Senate candidates

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee is cancelling his campaign events in Utah to instead campaign for other Republican Senate candidates in Nevada, Colorado, and other states.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Lee’s political director Marcus Jessop announced Wednesday that Lee is instead planning to hit the campaign trail to help Republicans try to keep control of the U.S. Senate.

Lee is planning events to help Sens. Marco Rubio in Florida, Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania and Roy Blunt in Missouri, and GOP Senate candidates Darryl Glenn in Colorado, Todd Young in Indiana and Joe Heck in Nevada.

Lee’s re-election in Utah this year is considered relatively assured. He’s a popular GOP senator in a largely Republican state.