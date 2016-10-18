What should the presidential candidates wear to the Las Vegas debate?

The third and final debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton will be Wednesday in Las Vegas. This could be the last time the two of them are in the same room much less talking to each other.

Las Vegas is the perfect place for remaking yourself. It’s time for a makeover for the candidates. We’re looking primarily at what the candidates wear to the debate.

In the past debates, Trump has worn his “uniform” — dark suit (black or navy blue), white shirt and a red or blue tie.

The pantsuit has come to define Clinton, and she sported an all-red one at the first debate and a dark blue one with white trim and a white blouse at the second.

It’s time for a change.

So, what should they wear? We think it should be something that defines Las Vegas.

Below are two polls to let you decide.