What they’re saying about the Las Vegas presidential debate

They said it

“Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in tonight’s debate in Las Vegas. … The hundreds of thousands of Nevadans who are looking for a new direction in our national government know that Donald Trump is the clear choice to lead the way.” — State Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden.

“Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the upcoming election is horrifying. He must immediately reverse course and state that he will accept the results of our free and fair elections. … At long last, it is time for Republican leaders to put their country ahead of their party.” — Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

“Nevadans can be proud that Donald Trump turned in such an outstanding debate performance at the Thomas & Mack Center tonight. Americans are looking for someone to turn Washington around — to revive economic growth and prosperity, improve our health care system, and keep Americans safe — and Mr. Trump demonstrated that he is the leader they are looking for.” — Michael McDonald, chairman, Nevada Republican Party.

“I think that Hillary looked presidential. She’s always so informed on the issues there were no surprises there. She goes into detail and Donald Trump can hardly make a literate sentence.” — Rep Dina Titus, D-Nev.

“Tonight Hillary Clinton gave a textbook display of her dishonesty and evasiveness … she misrepresented her position on immigration, failed to admit to her foreign policy failures as secretary of state, and dodged how her State Department was awash in conflicts of interest connected to the Clinton Foundation.” — Reince Priebus, chairman, Republican National Committee.

“What was great is that Hillary Clinton not only held her own, not only talked about her stance on so many issues, she also held Donald Trump accountable.” — U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.

“I think Trump did better in the first half hour … and I think the questions worked against him a little bit, on his treatment of women I don’t think is responsible, particularly effective given what we know about that situation. The other problem was his unwillingness to accept the outcome of the election.” — David Damore, UNLV political science professor, to Review-Journal’s Ben Botkin.

“If we lose fair and square, that’s fine. What I saw over the past few days coming out, and what I’ve seen in the WikiLeaks dump, it hasn’t been a fair fight.” — Donald Trump Jr. speaking to Review-Journal’s Jamie Munks and other reporters.

“@HillaryClinton proved tonight: She has brains, guts, thick skin, steady hands, & most of all: basic decency. #ImWithHer & proud of it.” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Twitter.

“She belongs in jail … Her answer to everything is higher taxes. She’s going to raise taxes so much, there’s going to be nobody left to tax. Because they’re all going to leave.” — Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani on Hillary Clinton.

“That was really exciting. Made all of my points. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” — Donald Trump on Twitter.

“20 days left. Let’s win this.” — Hillary Clinton on Twitter.

20 days left. Let's win this.



Compiled by Matthew Crowley/Las Vegas Review-Journal