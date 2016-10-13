Posted  Updated 

Topics set for presidential debate at UNLV

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands next to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By COLTON LOCHHEAD
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The topics for next week’s third and final presidential debate at UNLV were announced Wednesday by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton will square off on six topics:

  • Debt and entitlements
  • Immigration
  • Economy
  • Supreme Court
  • Foreign hot spots
  • Fitness to be president

Each topic will be alotted roughly 15 minutes during the 90-minute debate, which have no commercial breaks.

The debate will kick off at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Thomas and Mack Center.

 