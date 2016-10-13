Topics set for presidential debate at UNLV

The topics for next week’s third and final presidential debate at UNLV were announced Wednesday by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton will square off on six topics:

Debt and entitlements

Immigration

Economy

Supreme Court

Foreign hot spots

Fitness to be president

Each topic will be alotted roughly 15 minutes during the 90-minute debate, which have no commercial breaks.

The debate will kick off at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Thomas and Mack Center.