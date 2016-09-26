UNLV opens lottery for student tickets to Clinton-Trump debate Oct. 19

UNLV has opened an online ticket lottery registration for students who want to attend the final presidential debate Oct. 19 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The university expects to receive about 75 tickets, though the Commission on Presidential Debates will determine an actual number closer to the event. At the request of the Commission on Presidential Debates, only about 5 percent — or 900 — of the Thomas & Mack’s 18,500 seats will be used.

Students must be enrolled full time and have good academic standing to qualify. Anyone facing a student conduct violation is banned from getting a ticket.

Tickets will be distributed to current students through a computerized lottery system, as recommended by the commission. Administrators say tickets will not be generally available to the public, faculty, alumni or parents through the university.

The application deadline is noon Oct. 12, and students will be notified once tickets are made available. To sign up and find more information, visit UNLV’s Presidential Debate website.

