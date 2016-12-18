California filmmakers have Vegas roots

Feature filmmakers Michael and Janeen Damian have decided to swap life in the fast lane for a stroll down the greenbelt in Henderson’s MacDonald Highlands community. The couple bought their 5,000-square-foot dream home in June for $1.175 million. It had sold for $1.705 10 years earlier, and then for $830,000 in 2009, according to public records.

The Damians are co-executives of Riviera Films and have written and produced 12 movies. They co-wrote and produced the romantic dance drama “High Strung,” released last summer (by Disney International and Sony Pictures) and are currently writing its sequel “High Strung: Free Dance.” Their credits also include “A Princess for Christmas,” “Moondance Alexander,” and “Marley &Me: The Puppy Years.”

Both of them have multiple talents and extensive backgrounds in show business. Michael Damian played Danny Romalotti on the daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” for 18 years before moving on to play the lead in the Broadway production of” Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He has recorded numerous hit records and movie soundtracks and now concentrates on writing and directing.

Janeen Damian had an impressive dance career in ballet; was a regular on the TV show “Solid Gold,” and worked on video projects with Prince and Michael Jackson. She danced in many Grammy and Academy Awards productions, was Engelbert Humperdinck’s dance partner on his tour; and worked in Suzanne Sommers’ shows, including here in Las Vegas.

Her first dance teacher was her mother, JoBee Ayres, who during the 1950s performed with Jimmy Durante and Betty Grable in shows at the Riviera and The Sands. It was at one of those performances that her parents met. Her father was the character actor James Best, who appeared in many movie Westerns and played Sherriff Rosco on the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

The couple had another home in Henderson, which served as their writing retreat from the hyperactivity of Los Angeles, said Michael Damian. “We were spending 50 percent or more of our time here, but we were going back and forth and we also spend a lot of time out of the country,” he said. “Here, versus chaotic L.A., there’s no comparison. We don’t have helicopters flying over the house (here) … I mean it was a nice area but you don’t actually realize how loud L.A. is … 24 hours a day, even subconsciously you don’t realize it, but then we come here and it’s so quiet.”

They were living most recently in the Little Holmby section of Los Angeles, where home prices reportedly now range from $1.5 to $7.5 million and say they will be putting that house on the market next year. Before that, they owned a ranch in Wyoming for several years. The sold it to move to Paris to work on a television show.

Finding the right house for the Damians was quite a challenge, said their real estate agent, Christian Lux, broker and salesperson at Gafford Group with Simply Vegas Real Estate. “We searched the entire Henderson area,” he said. “They knew what they liked, and what they wanted to buy. I wasn’t surprised that they chose this home over every other contender. I saw it in their eyes the moment they walked past the threshold.”

The Damians were not especially looking for a golf course home.

“Originally, we didn’t think we wanted to be on a golf course because we thought you’re not allowed to put up a fence, and we thought we wouldn’t have privacy,” Janeen Damian explained. “But we looked at it anyway, and we thought, ‘this is incredibly private. It’s perfect, and there is a fence.’ It had phenomenal bones. We’re very happy with it,” she said.

The home is on the 12th fairway of the DragonRidge Golf Course. It has a cottage-like appearance from the street with a faux balcony, green shutters and vines growing up the rock façade toward a single turret. The landscaping is desert but mature and lush. Past the waist-high entry gate lies a small courtyard lined with rose bushes that survive the summer thanks to the bushy African sumac trees, which provide shade.

The exterior door opens to a small patio with a fireplace between the house and an attached casita.

The front walkway and all the outdoor spaces are lined with brick pavers continuing up to the backyard waterfall pool and fire pits. More rose bushes form a border between the pool and the house, and to one side are a large meyer lemon tree and an herb garden they planted.

There were five bedrooms, including a first-floor suite, but they combined two bedrooms into an expanded master suite. Other than that, their remodeling was limited to adding a door to an open room off the office, replacing the kitchen counter and backsplash, and adding a mantle to the family room fireplace.

“That was what was exciting to us about this house, was that it was so close to what we needed already. We didn’t have to do a lot to it,” Janeen Damian said. “That was a big plus because we didn’t have a lot of time. We had to get going and start writing our next movie. We’re filmmakers first above everything.”

A large open space upstairs with a bar and an outdoor balcony with sunset views serve as their office. It is furnished with two desks, a baby grand piano and lots of memorabilia, including an original, signed drawing by Al Hirschfeld, a gift to Michael Damian from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“We utilize every inch of this house,” Janeen Damian said. “The way it’s laid out is great for us. And in the summer when it’s light out longer, Michael can just jump in the golf cart and hit the back nine. The quality of life here is much different than what we had in Los Angeles.”

The home’s finishes and furnishings are classic — polished travertine floors; crystal chandelier and wall sconces; walnut cabinets. Ornate wrought iron lines the stairway. To this, they have added many original art pieces, plus copies of famous paintings in gilt-edged frames and the occasional antique, lending the home a European elegance. Every room has an antique area rug. It all adds up to a sophisticated, magazine-quality picture of luxurious suburban life.

In the very French-looking breakfast nook hangs a copy of “The Milkmaid” by Johannes Vermeer painted by an acting student of her father and given in lieu of tuition.

“We’ve had this in the family forever,” she said.

Ditto the original painting by Jimmy Stewart given to her dad.

The couple said they are comfortable living in Henderson, and say the entertainment and sports options are great. They speak animatedly about getting to know their new hometown.

Janeen Damian, her mother and sister take classes three times a week at Backstage Studio or the Rock Center for Dance.

“There’s really a lot more for dancers here now than when I was working here. Vegas has just grown up.”

Michael Damian now has time to play golf at DragonRidge, and they enjoy socializing at the club’s restaurants and bar. On the Strip, their favorite restaurant is Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan, Janeen Damian said “because it’s so interesting. It has interactive entertainment, which for us is so much fun.”

They love the proximity to shopping areas like The District at Green Valley Ranch and Town Square. “One thing that is really important to us is cinemas, and Henderson has a lot of really good options, with updated seating,” Janeen Damian said.

They said they feel at home among the many artists in Las Vegas. “That’s one of the things that we love about this town. For instance, all the dancers in “ShowStoppers” come to the Broadway class that I take,” Janeen Damian said. “And it’s so much fun for me. And you’re in Whole Foods, and you can see (many) of the Cirque performers.”

“And as artists, that just fuels our creativity, to be around other artists,” said Michael Damian.“Vegas is how it all came together. (Janeen) wouldn’t be here right now if (her parents) hadn’t met in Vegas. So thank you, Las Vegas, for Janeen.”