Red Carpet Report: Jarrett + Raja, ‘Magic Mike Live,’ George Strait, Jesse Jane, Blue Man Group

Four curvy construction beauties in hard hats welcomed illusionists Jarrett & Raja to their new showroom Wednesday where they filmed a teaser YouTube video about their upcoming residency. They will reveal all on Monday: the location of the hotel’s showroom, its $20 million transformation and the arrival of a new restaurant.

The magicians’ female accomplices also will unveil their new uniforms as the hotel changes begin. When Jarrett & Raja appeared before “Shark Tank” investors to pitch their new show “Miracles,” they were applauded for the trick of switching a girl from a box to inside a glass piano swimming with fish.

However, the TV sharks decided not to invest, but producers here in Las Vegas were so impressed with the act that it wound up getting the hometown hero magicians their new residency in town.‬‬

LAS VEGAS CONTINUES TO REIGN

Despite the gloom on and off the Strip over the 20 shows that closed in the last 12 months, Las Vegas will continue its reign as The Entertainment Capital of the World in 2017. We mustn’t forget the nonstop performances by global headliners and breathtaking stage shows. New shows are continuing to open in coming months to give visitors new, only-in-Las-Vegas entertainment.

Up first Feb. 8 is Cher at the new Park Theater at Monte Carlo, followed by Bruno Mars with his March 11-12 and Sept 2-3 shows and Ricky Martin starting his residency April 5. On March 1, The Backstreet Boys begin their residency at Axis at Planet Hollywood.

Inspired by “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL,” “Magic Mike Live Las Vegas,” conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, opens March 30 at The Hard Rock Hotel. And be sure to read our interview with Las Vegas producer David Saxe on Friday about how the seventh anniversary of his “Vegas! The Show” at Planet Hollywood continues to defy critics and naysayers.

COUNTRY KING RETURNS

“King of Country” George Strait is extending “Strait to Vegas,” his exclusive concert series at T-Mobile Arena, for additional 2017 performances. The country icon will wow audiences with many of his No. 1 hits during the limited engagement, which will consist of five weekends of back-to-back performances Feb. 17-18, April 7-8, July 28-29, Sept. 1-2 and Dec. 8-9.

INAUGURATION HIGHLIGHTS

My pal radio broadcaster, author and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root is in Washington, D.C., as a guest of President-elect Donald Trump. Today he attends a party hosted by former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, then will be part of the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration at Lincoln Memorial.

Tonight Wayne hosts a dinner for Nevada Republicans at Washington Plaza Hotel. On Friday for the big day, Wayne will attend the inauguration, swearing-in ceremony, parade and Liberty Ball. “It’s a whirlwind and the honor of a lifetime,” Wayne told me.

AVN GOSSIP

Adult entertainer Jesse Jane said today that this will be her last year at the annual AVN + Adult Entertainment Expo as she has now retired from the adult business. Jesse says that she’s going to write her memoir and told our videographer Richard Corey that I’m going to be in one of the chapters when I gave her a winning vote to become a Hawaiian Tropic bikini contest champion.

BLUE MAN CARAOKE STARS

In the second episode of “Caraoke Showdown” on Spike, Luxor headliners Blue Man Group was picked up as a surprise moment for two sets of contestants. Host Craig Robinson wanted to “add a little percussion and rhythm” to the game, and Blue Man Group proved perfect volunteers.

They played “Sing the Blues” where they had to fill in the missing lyrics. “Caraoke Showdown” takes groups of passengers on a music journey to win money by competing in karaoke-style challenges.

FIRST ANNIVERSARY

Mr Chow at Caesars Palace is celebrating its first anniversary with a nod to the original restaurant he opened on Valentine’s Day in 1968 in London. He will introduce a limited-time dish of Beijing Shredded Pork through Feb. 28. The dish was on the menu that first day in my old hometown.

Made with julienned lean pork tenderloin and stir fried in slightly sweet bean paste, it is topped with Chinese leeks and served with pillow-y lotus leaf buns. It is $38.50 a la carte and serves two. The team was presented with a cake for its first anniversary by Caesars Palace General Manager Sean McBurney and Food and Beverage VP Cory Johnson.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Just days after she talked publicly about not needing a man in her life, actress and single mom January Jones (“Mad Men”) grabbed eight gal pals and jetted here to celebrate her 39th birthday. The ladies started at Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. After dinner at Kumi at Mandalay Bay, the group gambled, then headed to nearby Light for DJ E-Rock.

