MLB commissioner Rob Manfred calls Las Vegas ‘viable’ market

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that Las Vegas might be considered for a franchise in the future, an about-face from his predecessor.

“Las Vegas could be a viable market for us,” Manfred said during his Cactus League news conference in Phoenix. He recently had said the league was “re-examining” its stance on gambling.

Bud Selig, who preceded Manfred as commissioner, was sharply opposed to the idea of placing a MLB franchise in Las Vegas. About four years ago, Selig said during testimony for a New Jersey betting case that MLB would “never have a franchise in Las Vegas.”

Manfred’s comment, similar to overtures he made eight months ago, represents a continued shift in opinion toward Las Vegas from professional leagues.

“I don’t think that the presence of legalized gambling in Las Vegas should necessarily disqualify that market as a potential major league city,” Manfred told reporters last summer.

The NHL will begin its first season in Las Vegas this year, and the Oakland Raiders have filed for relocation to the city.

“We’re very interested to see if the longtime historical position of our industry is changing,” Tony Clark, the head of the MLB Players Association, said recently, according to Yahoo’s Jeff Passan.

The Las Vegas 51s, the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate, will begin their 35th season in April. Their ownership is hoping to move from Cashman Field and build a new stadium in suburban Summerlin. It is unclear if MLB’s interest in the city would change those plans.

