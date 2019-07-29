99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aviators/Baseball

Aviators hit 5 homers to complete sweep of El Paso

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2019 - 9:23 pm
 

Power and pitching led the Aviators on Sunday as they completed their three-game Pacific Coast League sweep of the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Aviators (62-45) socked five home runs, including a pair by Seth Brown, and right-hander Paul Blackburn pitched seven scoreless innings in a 10-1 victory that pulled them to within one game of first-place El Paso in the Pacific Southern Division.

In their sweep at El Paso’s Southwest University Park, the Aviators hit 20 home runs, including a league-record 11 on Friday.

Jorge Mateo’s homer in the first and two by Brown, No. 26 in the third and No.27 in the fifth, produced a 3-0 lead before the Aviators pulled away with a four-run sixth.

Sean Murphy had a solo homer, Mateo an RBI double and Stephen Piscotty (rehab assignment, right knee) a two-run homer in the critical sixth inning.

Blackburn (8-3) allowed seven hits, fanned five and did not walk a batter. Lefty Kyle Lobstein pitched the final two innings, allowing Austin Allen’s homer in the ninth.

The meeting was the sixth straight between the two teams. El Paso (63-44) won two of three at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Aviators’ road sweep.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
France lifts Chihuahuas over Aviators
RJ

Ty France cracked a pair of two-run homers as the first-place El Paso Chihuahuas extended their division lead over the Aviators to four games with a 15-9 Pacific Coast League victory Thursday night before 10,766 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

 
Home runs power El Paso past Aviators
RJ

Ty France smacked a three-run blast and Esteban Quiroz and Michael Gettys added solo shots as the El Paso Chihuahuas scored all their runs Wednesday on home runs in a 5-3 Pacific Coast League victory over the Aviators before 7,665 at Las Vegas Ballpark.