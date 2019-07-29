Aviators hit 5 homers to complete sweep of El Paso

Power and pitching led the Aviators on Sunday as they completed their three-game Pacific Coast League sweep of the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Paul Blackburn of the Las Vegas Aviators (Review-Journal)

Power and pitching led the Aviators on Sunday as they completed their three-game Pacific Coast League sweep of the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Aviators (62-45) socked five home runs, including a pair by Seth Brown, and right-hander Paul Blackburn pitched seven scoreless innings in a 10-1 victory that pulled them to within one game of first-place El Paso in the Pacific Southern Division.

In their sweep at El Paso’s Southwest University Park, the Aviators hit 20 home runs, including a league-record 11 on Friday.

Jorge Mateo’s homer in the first and two by Brown, No. 26 in the third and No.27 in the fifth, produced a 3-0 lead before the Aviators pulled away with a four-run sixth.

Sean Murphy had a solo homer, Mateo an RBI double and Stephen Piscotty (rehab assignment, right knee) a two-run homer in the critical sixth inning.

Blackburn (8-3) allowed seven hits, fanned five and did not walk a batter. Lefty Kyle Lobstein pitched the final two innings, allowing Austin Allen’s homer in the ninth.

The meeting was the sixth straight between the two teams. El Paso (63-44) won two of three at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Aviators’ road sweep.

More Aviators: Follow at reviewjournal.com/aviators and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.